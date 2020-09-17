Pender County Utilities lifts voluntary water restrictions

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities on Thursday lifted voluntary water restrictions that were issued on May 14 for some of its customers.
The affected customers were in Hampstead and Scotts Hill, including the neighborhoods of Avendale, Cross Creek and Harrison Cove, as well as Island Creek Road and the neighborhoods of Wylie Branch and the Reserve at Island Creek.
“Pender County Utilities improved the system by installing new equipment to supplement the county water supply from Wallace as well as adjusted the county’s pumping station and valves that maximized the current system,” a news release stated.
“Additionally, one new Hampstead water well has become operational, and a second well is under construction and will be running by January.”
County officials are urging residents to continue using water wisely despite the lifting of restrictions.
“All of us want to be good stewards of our natural resources, including our water,” said Kenny Keel, director of Pender County Utilities. “Being conscientious of our water consumption will result in lower water bills.”
