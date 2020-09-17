52nd annual Shriners Fish Fry cancelled for the year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers of another popular event in Wilmington to make another unpopular decision--call it off for this year.
The annual Shriners Fish Fry scheduled for Oct. 7 has been cancelled.
The event historically goes on—rain or shine.
“This is the second time in 52 years we have had to cancel,” says Matt Collins, President of the Wilmington Shrine Club. “The first was due to Hurricane Florence.”
The annual event, held at four different sites in the Wilmington area, typically attracts over 6,000 people. The Shriners Fish Fry is just one of many events cancelled for the year due to safety concerns over coronavirus.
Platters of fried fish, cole slaw and hush puppies usually sell for less than $10. All proceeds go to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.
Collins says the event is already on the books for 2021.
"Thank you to the citizens and local businesses in and around the Wilmington community for your support to help our Shriners Hospitals. See you next year!
