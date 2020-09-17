Local startup receives funding grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local startup has received a grant that will help it continue to try and put an end to drug addiction.
opiAID won a $276,000 grant that will help fund research that applies machine learning to predict withdrawl biometrics - think of it as a person who’s struggling with addiction wears a device, perhaps similar to a fitbit, and it sends data to the cloud. That data can show if a person is having a craving or a tendency that they may use, and that triggers an alert.
The technology assisted therapy willl be conducted in partnership with Coastal Horizons and UNCW.
