Kenan Fountain near downtown Wilmington vandalized overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Kenan Memorial Fountain near downtown Wilmington was vandalized overnight Thursday.
The word “murderer” was spray-painted in red at the base of the fountain which is located at the intersection of Market Street and Fifth Avenue. The water inside the fountain was also turned red.
The vandals also spray-painted “1898″ and “Our Streets” on nearby concrete benches that are part of Kenan Plaza which surrounds the fountain. “Racist” was also spray-painted on a plaque commemorating the plaza.
The fountain, which is approximately 14 feet tall, was gifted to the city of Wilmington by William R. Kenan Jr. in 1921 to honor his parents, William R. Kenan Sr. and Mary Hargrave.
Kenan Sr. served as a captain for the Confederacy in the Civil War and is listed as one of the main conspirators of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre when an armed mob of white supremacists overthrew the city government, killed Black citizens, and burned Black-owned businesses.
According to a state-commissioned report about the coup, Kenan Sr. commanded a machine-gun squad as part of the Wilmington Light Infantry which slaughtered numerous Black citizens during the massacre.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.