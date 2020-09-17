First Alert Forecast: slug of rain from Sally slides through the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! The remnants of Tropical Storm Sally remain on-track to slug across the Carolinas Thursday through early Friday. Your First Alert forecast for this Thursday will feature scattered showers and isolated storms, some of which will be heavy at times. One to three and locally higher amount of soaking rain appears likely for the Cape Fear Region. Stay alert for spotty poor-drainage flooding in times and places of heaviest rain and for the chance for a stray severe-rated thunderstorm.
Hurricane Teddy, meanwhile, will become monstrous in size and intensity through the weekend as it steams from the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean toward Bermuda. Meteorological computer guidance suggests Teddy will remain east of the Carolinas and simply be a long-term surf and rip current generator. Of course, we will monitor it in any case!
Elsewhere across the tropics, an area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has high odds fro tropical development. As this features becomes more organized a tropical depression is expected to form by the end of the week or over the weekend. If this system is named, it would tag the final name on the list, Wilfred.
Another area of low pressure further away from home in the eastern Atlantic has medium to high odds for tropical development. This system could also become a tropical depression over the weekend as it tracks west-northwest. Now, if this feature is second named after Wilfred, we will transfer to the Greek alphabet and this storm would be named “Alpha”.
Taking you back to home, if you are a fall weather fan, you will appreciate a true fall cool down over the weekend! Catch your cool seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thank you, as always for your trust!
