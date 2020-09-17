First Alert Forecast: slug of rain from Sally slides through the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! The remnants of Tropical Storm Sally remain on-track to slug across the Carolinas Thursday through early Friday. Your First Alert forecast for this Thursday will feature scattered showers and isolated storms, some of which will be heavy at times. One to three and locally higher amount of soaking rain appears likely for the Cape Fear Region. Stay alert for spotty poor-drainage flooding in times and places of heaviest rain and for the chance for a stray severe-rated thunderstorm.