Candidates for local NC House and NC Senate seats take part in virtual forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A virtual forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lower Cape Fear (LWVLCF), YWCA Lower Cape Fear and the North Carolina Coastal Federation was held Thursday evening to hear about key issues from candidates running for NC House District 18, 19, 20 and NC Senate 8 and 9 seats.
The candidates vying for seats in November’s election are as follows:
NC House District 18 - incumbent Deb Butler (D), and Warren Kennedy (R).
NC House District 19 - Marcia Morgan (D), and Charles Miller (R).
NC House District 20 - incumbent Ted Davis Jr. (R), and Adam Ericson (D).
NC Senate District 8 – incumbent William Rabon (R), David Sink (D), and Anthony Mascolo (L).
NC Senate District 9 – incumbent Harper Peterson (D), and Michael Lee (D).
Eight of the 11 candidates attended; Charles Miller, William Rabon and Anthony Mascolo were not present at the virtual forum.
Topics for discussion included Medicaid expansion, funding for K-12 education, the opportunity scholarship budget, access to childcare for low-income families, the re-drawing of congressional district lines and pay equality.
