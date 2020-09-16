Wilmington Fire Department officially rolls in new state-of-the-art fire trucks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Out with the old and in with the new—Wilmington Fire Department rolled in two new Pierce Manufacturing fire engines at the headquarters Wednesday, September 16.
The new 2020 models are replacing two trucks that are more than 20 years old. Each new truck costs $1.3 million; with equipment added, the total comes to $1,387,235.
The new fire engines follow a clean cab concept; they are equipped with high impact filtration systems that prevent fire ground contaminants and potentially cancerous particles from circulating within the cab when firefighters return from a fire.
The cabs have easy-clean vinyl-covered seats and metal, solid-surface flooring which can be washed and kept clean more easily.
The trucks also have a separate compartment to store their oxygen tanks and the straps that they use to carry them, which in the past have been known to absorb chemicals, plastics, or whatever is burning, that the firefighters eventually breathe in.
According to the International Association of Firefighters, cancer now ranks as the leading cause of death for firefighters.
Each engine features a 1,750 gallons per minute pump and independent front suspension. The transverse compartments allow equipment access from both sides of the vehicle.
