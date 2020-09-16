Project to alleviate flooding on a busy Wilmington road moves forward

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At Tuesday’s meeting, Wilmington City Council gave the green light to the first phase of the Clear Run Branch Drainage Improvement Project.
The $11 million project will address longtime flooding challenges along New Centre Drive between South College Road and Racine Drive. The flooding issues stem from excessive upstream water flows into Clear Run Branch, located behind Clear Run Drive in Wilmington. The project will also address challenges cause by stream bank erosion.
This project has been years in the making. The design of the project began in 2014. Public presentations and property owner meetings began in 2015.
The next step is the bidding process which is expected to begin by the end of the year.
