Airlie Gardens Oyster Roast canceled, Enchanted Airlie still on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sad news for fans of the Airlie Gardens Oyster Roast, the event has been canceled due to the pandemic, but there is some good news —Enchanted Airlie is still on for this year.
“Unfortunately, Oyster Roast has been cancelled in conjunction with Governor Cooper’s latest Executive Order. We have added a fourth Virtual Concert in September and a Member Morning in October. We look forward to Enchanted Airlie, which will be held in 2020,” according to an email from Airlie Gardens.
Enchanted Airlie will take place from Nov. 27-29, and Dec. 4-22 and tickets will go on sale next month.
“Airlie Members may begin reserving their complimentary member ticket(s) beginning Thursday, October 15th at 9 a.m. If you are an Airlie Member, please make sure you’ve created or practiced logging into your online account to make sure it is accurate and up to date. This will ensure a quick and easy transaction in October. Please call Member Services at 910-798-7566, if you are having issues with your online registration. Tickets will go on-sale to the public, Thursday, October 29th at 9 a.m. ALL ticketing for Enchanted Airlie will be done online in 2020. There will not be any tickets sold or reserved onsite,” according to the email.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.