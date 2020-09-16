Airlie Gardens Oyster Roast canceled, Enchanted Airlie still on

“Airlie Members may begin reserving their complimentary member ticket(s) beginning Thursday, October 15th at 9 a.m. If you are an Airlie Member, please make sure you’ve created or practiced logging into your online account to make sure it is accurate and up to date. This will ensure a quick and easy transaction in October. Please call Member Services at 910-798-7566, if you are having issues with your online registration. Tickets will go on-sale to the public, Thursday, October 29th at 9 a.m. ALL ticketing for Enchanted Airlie will be done online in 2020. There will not be any tickets sold or reserved onsite,” according to the email.