Mississippi man pleads guilty to extorting New Hanover Co. women during phone calls

“The victims were frantically calling their female family members in the middle of the night attempting to confirm their mothers, sisters, and daughters were safe," said Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan. "These were traumatic experiences for the women Mr. Howell contacted. One of the victims had given birth to a child five days prior, and the defendant’s actions were extremely distressing. While this is not a common fact pattern for most extortion charges in my experience as an assistant district attorney, the defendant’s criminal behavior clearly meets the elements of this crime.”