Man charged with human trafficking in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man attending court Monday in New Hanover County was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Pender County.
Mackenzie Merrell Thigpen has been charged with:
- human trafficking - adult victim
- promoting prostitution - advance
- promoting prostitution - profit
- felony conspiracy
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Thigpen’s arrest is the result of an investigation launched in June.
The sheriff’s office said that Thigpen utilized social media platforms with the photo below.
Anyone with information on Thigpen is asked to call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective-Sergeant Eric Short at 910-259-1437.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.