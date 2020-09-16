First Alert Forecast: watching Sally and Teddy closely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday features variable clouds, muggier easterly breezes, and high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s across the Cape Fear Region. Keep your rain gear handy, just in case, as scattered ocean-born showers will drift toward and into shore, and a rogue downpour or thunder rumble may even develop. Owing to the recent distant passage of Hurricane Paulette, surf will continue to be agitated and the rip current risk will remain elevated for all Cape Fear beaches. Given some of the above factors plus the new moon: minor to moderate coastal flooding is likely, especially through mid-morning and again in the early evening.
The remnants of Hurricane Sally remain on-track to plod across the Carolinas Thursday through Saturday. With them: one to four and locally more inches of soaking rain appears likely for the Cape Fear Region. Stay alert for spotty poor-drainage flooding in times and places of heaviest rain and for the chance for a stray severe-rated thunderstorm.
Hurricane Teddy, meanwhile, will become monstrous in size and intensity through the weekend as it steams from the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean toward Bermuda. 99% of meteorological computer guidance suggests Teddy will remain east of the Carolinas and simply be a long-term surf and rip current generator. Of course, we will monitor it in any case!
Speaking of the weekend: your extended forecast affords it a clear view. And, if you are a fall weather fan, you should like the look of it! Catch your cool seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thank you, as always for your trust!
