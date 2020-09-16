First Alert Forecast: heavy rain and storm chances ahead with Sally, watching Teddy in the Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday features variable clouds, muggier easterly breezes, and high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s across the Cape Fear Region. Keep your rain gear handy, just in case, as scattered ocean-born showers will drift toward and into shore, and a rogue downpour or thunder rumble may even develop. Owing to the recent distant passage of Hurricane Paulette, surf will continue to be agitated and the rip current risk will remain elevated for all Cape Fear beaches. Given some of the above factors plus the new moon: minor to moderate coastal flooding is likely, especially through mid-morning and again in the early evening.