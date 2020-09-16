DNA links murder suspect to 2019 Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man already jailed for murder in connection with a deadly shooting in 2013 is now facing charges for a separate shooting.
Deshaun Montell Clarida, 25, was charged on Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.
A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said DNA and other physical evidence linked Clarida to the Nov. 15, 2019, shooting on Clay Street that left a man injured.
Five days after the Clay Street shooting, detectives arrested Clarida for the murder of Joseph David Williams, 18, who was fatally shot on Sept. 21, 2013, in the 100 block of Forest Hills Drive.
Police say Williams was shot while he was a passenger on a scooter that was being pursued by a vehicle. Williams died a short time later at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The driver of the scooter was not injured.
Past news releases from the Wilmington Police Department identified Clarida as a validated 720 gang member. Police documents show Clarida reportedly confessed to being involved in Williams’ murder in a phone call to an unidentified woman, who then called police back in 2013.
Clarida remains in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.