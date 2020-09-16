CFCC opens new fitness center and launches new health and fitness program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning this fall, students can study for an Associate of Science degree in Applied Science Health and Fitness at Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) and can benefit from the newly opened fitness center.
The Health and Fitness Science (HFS) program provides a comprehensive introduction to careers in the health and fitness industry; it comprises five semesters of lectures and hands-on lab activities.
The new fitness center is equipped with a full range of fitness, strength and cardio machines and includes space for functional training, fitness testing, group exercise classes and more.
“The program was introduced to meet the rapid growth of exercise science-related careers,” said CFCC Health and Fitness Science Program Director Allison Nye. “The HFS program is the ideal foundation to provide students with the tools they’ll need to launch their careers.”
Upon completion, graduates will be eligible to sit for the Group Exercise Instructor and Personal Trainer certification exams that will qualify them for jobs in commercial fitness clubs, wellness programs and other organizations.
Alternatively, as CFCC collaborated with the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) when establishing the curriculum, students may transfer into the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science or Bachelor of Arts in Healthful Living and Fitness Education programs at UNCW.
