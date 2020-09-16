Car crashes into Wilmington home, crews working to stabilize house

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department were on the scene of an accident where a car crashed into a home near the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Hinton Avenue Wednesday around 8:00 p.m.
The New Hanover County Fire Department public information officer reported no-one needed to be transported to the hospital.
Two adults, one child and two dogs are being helped by the Red Cross because the power needed to be cut for fire crews to stabilize the house.
