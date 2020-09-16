Brunswick County offering drive-through flu shot clinic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season is here and this year health experts are stressing the importance for everyone to get vaccinated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and healthcare providers are making it even easier than ever to get the flu shot. In Brunswick County a drive-through flu shot clinic is opening up at the Brunswick County Government Complex starting later this month.
“Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, Brunswick County Health Services will open a drive-thru flu clinic at the Brunswick County Government Complex (30 Government Center Drive NE, Bolivia, 28422). The drive-thru clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.," according to Brunswick County.
There will be signs posted across the government center campus to help direct those interested in getting a flu shot and patients are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt when getting the vaccine. The required forms are available online and should be filled out ahead of time, you will also need a photo ID and insurance cards if available.
“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to protect both yourself and your family from the flu,” Health Services Director Cris Harrelson said. “Following the 3 Ws (Wear a face covering, Wait to avoid close contact, and Wash your hands often) will also help prevent the spread of flu and COVID-19 this fall and winter.”
Flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.
"Here’s what to expect when you arrive at the drive-thru clinic:
- A clinic team member will ask you a series of screening questions and check your temperature
- A clinic team member will verify your information and insurance
- The nurse will review your flu form and provide you your flu shot," according to Brunswick County
Flu shots will cost $45 and high-dose vaccines, which are recommended for those over the age of 65, are $85.
“As a precaution against COVID-19, Health Services will only offer flu shots through the drive-thru this year to avoid increased traffic inside the health clinic,” according to the county.
