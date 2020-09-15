YMCA Wrightsville Beach sprint triathlon goes ahead this weekend, modifications in place

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 41st annual YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon will take place Saturday, September 19, 2020 with modifications in place to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing is required, temperatures will be checked on race morning and all athletes, volunteers and race staff must wear masks unless they are actively racing.
Sign-ups were capped at 400 athletes and the race will commence with a rolling start to avoid a mass starting line; spectators are strongly discouraged.
“We’ve seen other events like this held safely and carefully and we are confident that we too can provide a safe event for athletes to be a part of, as long as everyone does their part,” says Tom Clifford, Race Director.
A Youth Triathlon event will follow the Sprint Triathlon. Registration is still open for this event which comprises a 100m open water swim, a 4-mile bike ride and a 1.6-mile run.
- Friday 9/18: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Packet Pick-Up at Wrightsville Beach Park
- Saturday 9/19: 5:00 a.m. - 6:45 a.m., Race Check-In (no race-day packet pick up or registration this year)
- Saturday 9/19: 6:40 a.m. - 7:30 a.m., Race Start
Bikers will be riding up Airlie Rd to Oleander, Greenville Loop, Pine Grove, back to Oleander to the beach between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There will only be one lane of traffic on Oleander and the intersections of Oleander and Greenville Loop Rd will be slow traffic.
Drivers are urged to be cautious if driving in the areas marked in red on the map between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
For more information, contact Sarah Gibbs at (910) 251-9622 ext. 245 or email sarah.gibbs@ymcasenc.org
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.