Wilmington City Council unanimously approves budget to repair Riverwalk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appropriate $60,000 to make emergency repairs to the downtown Riverwalk, which was damaged last month when a car drove into the Cape Fear River, killing two men inside.
Council learned Tuesday night that estimates on emergency repairs to the Riverwalk, for damage done to the aluminum railing, timber rail post and toe-kicks, timber deck framing system, electrical wiring, observation stool, abandoned-in-place fender piles, and floating dock, is estimated not to exceed $74,000.
Staff alerted council, though, that there is potential for additional damage to be discovered as the repair work progresses. The $60,000 appropriated Tuesday night will come from the city’s Parks and Recreation Capital Projects Fund. According to the ordinance, if expenses cost more than $60,000, they will be paid from the Community Services' Riverwalk Maintenance fund.
Wilmington Police Department investigators determined that early in the morning on Friday, August 28, a red Dodge Challenger was travelling more than 90 miles per hour when it crossed Water Street, hit a curb with the driver’s side tire, and launched through a railing into the Cape Fear River. Crews later recovered the bodies of Je’Mel Sneed, 31, and Frederick Brock, 40, inside the car.
