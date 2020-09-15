NHRMC offering drive-through flu shots this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Patients of NHRMC Physicians Group have a new way to get their annual flu shot without ever leaving their car with the ‘FluThru’ drive-through flu shot service.
“Our organization is excited to offer this convenient vaccination option while also maintaining social distancing recommendations,” said Stefani Connel, MD, with NHRMC Physician Group – New Hanover Medical Group. “Flu shots provide patients defense against influenza viruses and it is our goal to ensure everyone is protected as we enter this flu season.”
Flu shots are recommended by the CDC for everyone over the age of 6 months.
“Seasonal flu shots protect against the four influenza viruses research suggests may be most common during the upcoming season. Beginning September 15, any Physician Group patient can schedule their FluThru appointment via MyChart by requesting to schedule an appointment and then selecting “flu shot,” or by calling the practices directly to schedule a FluThru appointment,” according to a press release.
FluThru appointments will be available through October 29 and appointments can be scheduled at the following locations:
- New Hanover Medical Group Myrtle Grove Office, 5145 S. College Road, Wilmington
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m.
- New Hanover Medical Group Brunswick Forest Office, 1333 S. Dickinson Drive, Leland
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Coastal Family Medicine, 2523 Delaney Ave., Wilmington
- Fridays, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Established patients age 18+ only
- NHRMC Physician Specialists - Internal Medicine Specialists, 1725 New Hanover Medical Park Drive, Wilmington
- This service will start Monday, Sept. 21 and continue Mondays from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m.
- Established patients only
Some times may also be available at the New Hanover Medical Group Central Office, 1960 S. 16th St., Wilmington
