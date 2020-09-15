NCDHHS expands COVID-19 testing capacity by selecting additional vendor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday the selection of Optum Serve to expand testing capacity in the state.
These additional community testing sites will increase access to free testing in key locations.
“Testing is a core element of North Carolina’s response to this pandemic, and that means making sure cost and access challenges never act as a barrier to a needed test. As we continue expanding free community testing options, we’re helping North Carolinians to stay informed about their health and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.
As with the two previously selected vendors, services provided by Optum Serve include clinical and administrative staff, tents, supplies and translation services; the vendor will also leverage commercial laboratories to provide timely test results.
The three testing vendors currently have 230 sites planned across 80 counties during September and October.
Optum Serve will initially support testing sites located in 28 counties: Alamance, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Burke, Chowan, Clay, Cumberland, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Gaston, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hoke, Johnston, Jones, Martin, McDowell, Montgomery, Orange, Pamilco, Robeson, Scotland, Stanly, Surry and Yadkin counties.
NCDHHS recommends testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms as well as for asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, especially people from historically marginalized communities. There are no co-pays or fees for anyone seeking testing at these events.
For an up-to-date list of events, visit the Community Testing Events page of the NCDHHS COVID-19 website, or search for testing sites at Find My Testing Place.
