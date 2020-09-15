In exchange for sewer services the Town of Leland is set to grow by 300 acres through annexation for residential development

“Earp plans to develop the Earp Tract as a residential development with single family homes primarily and will need public sewer service for the proposed development. It is the Town’s policy to only provide new extensions of the Town’s water and sewer services to properties outside of the Town’s corporate limits to those properties whose owners have petitioned for the Town to annex the property into the Town. Earp desires to submit a voluntary petition for annexation as a condition for receiving sewer service from the Town,” according to the MOU from last year.