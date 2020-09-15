First Alert Forecast: what do the raging tropics mean for the Cape Fear Region?

Other Atlantic systems: Several systems will operate in open Atlantic waters through the end of the week. Upper-level winds ought to prevent Tropical Storm Vicky from becoming strong. Tropical Storm Teddy, however, will enjoy an ideal environment with which to strengthen and will likely become a major hurricane shortly. Steering winds should keep Teddy, Vicky, and even the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene from reaching North American shores, but swell from these systems, especially Teddy, will. So, please be alert for the potential for another period of enhanced rip current risk at Cape Fear beaches through this weekend.