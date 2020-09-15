First Alert Forecast: rain chances increase as remnant moisture from Sally slides in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Your local forecast has many moving parts over the next several days. The first cool down arrived today in wake of a cold front and there will be a second more noticeable surge of cool fall-like air by the weekend. In between, the remnant moisture from Sally will slide up toward the Carolinas and team up with an approaching front. The two features will create a decent soaker system arriving as early as Wednesday and departing Saturday. Meanwhile, the tropics remain busy and here is what we are monitoring: