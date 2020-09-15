First Alert Forecast: rain chances increase as remnant moisture from Sally slides in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Your local forecast has many moving parts over the next several days. The first cool down arrived today in wake of a cold front and there will be a second more noticeable surge of cool fall-like air by the weekend. In between, the remnant moisture from Sally will slide up toward the Carolinas and team up with an approaching front. The two features will create a decent soaker system arriving as early as Wednesday and departing Saturday. Meanwhile, the tropics remain busy and here is what we are monitoring:
Hurricane Paulette: After lashing Bermuda Monday, Paulette will steam eastward over open North Atlantic waters as a formidable hurricane through the end of the week. Swell from Paulette has reached all Cape Fear beaches and will continue to enhance surf and rip currents through Wednesday or Thursday, so please respect that danger!
Hurricane Sally: Sally will slug southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama with dangerous wind, rain, and surge through midweek. The remnants of Sally are very likely to plod across the Cape Fear Region between late Wednesday and early Saturday. You will notice a resurgence in humidity. Be alert for spells of moderate to heavy rain and embedded gusty thunderstorms. One to four inches of soaking and generally manageable rain is probable within a 72-hour window, although spotty poor-drainage flooding may occur in times of the heaviest rain.
Other Atlantic systems: Several systems will operate in open Atlantic waters through the end of the week. Upper-level winds ought to prevent Tropical Storm Vicky from becoming strong. Tropical Storm Teddy, however, will enjoy an ideal environment with which to strengthen and will likely become a major hurricane shortly. Steering winds should keep Teddy, Vicky, and even the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene from reaching North American shores, but swell from these systems, especially Teddy, will. So, please be alert for the potential for another period of enhanced rip current risk at Cape Fear beaches through this weekend.
Catch your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington - including a substantial dose of refreshingly fallish weekend air - right here.
