Emails reveal some apartment complexes are notifying UNCW of student parties

“UNCW cannot require local apartment complexes and landlords to provide the university this information. However, in the spirit of attempting to keep our students, their peers, and the broader community safe, we have simply requested that they share information with us if it includes a violation of the Governor’s Executive Order 155. This will enable the university to help further educate our students on the importance of safe behaviors which are critical to exhibit at this time. UNCW has forged excellent relationships with local apartments and we are confident, because they also care about the safety of their tenants, that they will match our efforts to help keep their tenants safe.”