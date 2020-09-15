Elizabethtown woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - An Elizabethtown woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Lake Waccamaw Monday afternoon.
According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Chauncey Town Road about two-and-a-half miles north of U.S. 74/76.
Sabrina Troy, 20, was traveling north on Chauncey Town Road when she ran off the road to the right in a curve, over-corrected, ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch, and overturned.
Troy died following the crash. She was the only person in her car.
No other vehicles were involved.
Troopers say speed or impairing substances were not factors in the crash.
