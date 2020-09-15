COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher would like seat pockets for her kindergarten students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kindergarten is typically the first structured learning environment for any child. While it’s a unique setting right now for 5 and 6 year olds learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah Gould, a teacher at Ogden Elementary wants to have structure at their seats when they come into the classroom for the first time.
“As we return to school under distancing and contact guidelines, some of the procedures and routines I have used will need to be adjusted in order to adhere to the safety protocols,” Ms. Gould says on the Donors Choose website. “Seat covers would take the place of the group mailbox system I have used for my students to organize and take ownership of their work.”
Ms. Gould is requesting donations for seat pockets through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.
The seat pockets will cost $217--Ms. Gould’s goal for donations.
