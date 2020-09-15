City of Wilmington moves forward with old Wave Transit site on Castle Street

The vote allows staff to move forward with the agreement with Hipp Architecture and Developer, PC, to redevelop the property into residential, commercial and meeting space. The developer plans to renovate the two existing buildings on the property, build two new multi-story buildings with ground level commercial space with the potential to house 15 tenants, 23 residential units which will be sold as affordable and workforce housing. The estimated cost of the project is $8 million dollars. Staff said a realistic target date for council seeing a final proposed agreement would be December 1, 2020.