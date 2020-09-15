City Council approves 40% share of consultancy costs for Wave Transit restructuring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council unanimously approved spending more than $90,000, to pay part of the cost for a consultant to help restructure the WAVE Transit System.
New Hanover County hired the consultant, TransPro, to help guide a newly appointed WAVE Task Force put the public transit system on a financially stable path for the future. The contract with TransPro is for a total of $226, 805. The city’s 40 percent cost is $90,722.
Earlier this year, City Council and the New Hanover County Commissioners officially dissolved the eleven-member Cape Fear Public Transportation Board in charge of WAVE. and replaced the group with a new nine-member board to re-evaluate and try to find a way to make the system more financially viable.
In July, TransPro presented recommendations on a re-tooling of WAVE. The consultant recommended concentrating WAVE’s routes to its most-used areas, primarily within Wilmington city limits and Monkey Junction. The proposal was based on a study TransPro did using WAVE’s existing fleet, ridership and budget, and did not account for the nearly $7 million in CARES Act funding the system received earlier this year.
Council tonight also agreed to add $500,000 of Coronavirus Relief Funds to its' contract with the Good Shepherd Center, to provide Emergency Assistance for low income households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
