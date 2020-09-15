Candidates for New Hanover County Board of Education take part in virtual forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates running for the New Hanover County Board of Education gathered virtually Tuesday evening in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lower Cape Fear, YWCA Lower Cape Fear and the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
All six candidates attended the forum, including republicans Stephanie Kraybill, Tony McGhee and Pete Wildeboer, and the democratic nominees Hugh McManus, Chris Meek and Stephanie Walker. The top three vote-getters in November’s General Election will take the seats currently held by incumbents Lisa Estep, David Wortman and Jeannette Nichols, who all decided not to run for re-election.
Questions from members of the LWVLCF touched on topics including what candidates considered the most pressing problem facing the schools, how they would advocate for increasing financial supplements and benefits for teachers, providing environmental education opportunities for students, addressing students' mental health needs, and how best to ensure each student receives a high quality education.
The three organizations will bring together candidates running for New Hanover County Commissioner on Wednesday, and legislative candidates running for state House Districts 18, 19 and 20, and state Senate District 9, on Thursday. Both of those virtual forums will also begin at 7:00pm. More details on watching the forums can be found by clicking here.
