Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for Bolivia woman last seen Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 68-year-old woman who was last seen at her home in Bolivia on Monday.
Dinah Hashubia Mathias is approximately 5′9″ tall, she has black hair which was pulled into a ponytail and is approximately 165 pounds.
“She was last seen at her home on Johnsonville Road in Bolivia on 09/14/2020 at around 9:30 p.m. Dinah was last known wearing an unknown color of shirt, blue floral pants and black flip flops. Left the residence on foot in an unknown direction of travel,” according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information should contact Detetive Clarke at 910-386-7080 or call 911.
