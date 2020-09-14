Veterinarians warn of unusual strain of kennel cough in dogs

“Typically, it starts as a dry hacking cough that you’ll hear occasionally, and it can progress into a more persistent cough,” says Dr. Eliza Ruffner of Emergency Animal and Trauma Hospital in Wilmington. “They tend to act bright and alert--no change in attitude. They still want to play they still want to eat. If it gets to the point where they are developing pneumonia that’s when you’ll see increased lethargy. You can see nasal discharge. They will have a more wet cough at that point.”