Two years later: Watha couple waits for home repairs after Hurricane Florence

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two years ago, Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach leaving devastation across the Carolinas.
Since the storm, Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, Inc. (WARM) has helped more than 180 families with home repairs. But there are still more than 60 families who need help.
Vernon and Loretta Gore’s home of 47 years was flooded during Florence. The couple and their foster child evacuated to Raleigh for a week and when they returned, they were devastated to find their home has nearly been destroyed.
They stayed with family in Pender County for a month after the storm. The storm had damaged their roof which in result, caused water damaged to the floors and windows. Mold had grown on their bedroom furniture. Loretta developed asthma because of the condition her home was in.
She then applied to WARM to receive some help. Since then, her roof and ceiling have been repaired, but she is still waiting to get the floors, windows, and some pipework done on the house.
Despite going through so much in the past few years, the Gores are grateful for the help they’ve received.
WARM is hosting a fundraiser to help the Gores with the much-needed repairs. The fundraiser ends Monday, Sept. 21.
