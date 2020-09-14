New Hanover school board to vote on possible move to Plan B

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education is expected to decide whether students will return to schools for in-person instruction or continue with remote learning for the next grading period.
According to the board’s agenda for Tuesday’s interim meeting, officials will “determine if the district will remain in Plan C or move into Plan B to begin the second grading period.”
The current grading period ends on Sept. 25 for year-round schools and on Oct. 2 for traditional schools.
The board previously met on July 28 and voted for all schools to begin the year under Plan C — remote-only learning — through the end of the first grading period, after having voted two weeks prior to go with Plan B.
Plan B is a combination of in-person and remote instruction with enhanced cleaning and safety measures at each school.
