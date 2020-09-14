Funeral taking place Monday for victim in Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A funeral will take place Monday for the victim who died in Friday’s shooting at a Myrtle Beach Cook Out location.
Meanwhile, the suspect in that shooting remains in jail Monday morning after being denied bond.
Myrtle Beach police said 23-year-old Niko Williams is accused of shooting two people early Friday morning at the Cook Out restaurant off Kings Highway.
Williams is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Albert “AJ” Soles Jr. died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Arrest warrants show Williams got into a fight, and Soles and the other victim came up to intervene, leading the suspect to allegedly shoot them both.
A Myrtle Beach detective said multiple shots were fired and many people were around at the time.
A funeral service for Soles will begin Monday at 11 a.m., at the Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn, N.C.
According to an online obituary, Soles was a resident of Tabor City, N.C. He leaves behind his parents, and several siblings.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.