First Alert Forecast: taste of fall locally, historically busy in the tropics

Beyond Sally, the Atlantic Basin will continue to support tropical activity this week. Here are the systems and their potential Cape Fear impacts you need to know about... Hurricane Paulette will send swells to the Carolinas as it steams over and past Bermuda Monday. The rip current risk will remain elevated at all Cape Fear beaches for most of the week! The remnants of Tropical Storm Rene will stay in the central Atlantic Ocean and bring no discernible local impacts. Tropical Storm Teddy will intensify over the open Atlantic Ocean this week. Ultimately, some of the swell it generates may reach our shores, too. New Tropical Storm Vicky is likely struggle to maintain intensity in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and bring no discernible local impacts.