City of Whiteville Fire Department to hold a ‘Blessing/Push in’

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville Fire Department has a new fire truck that will officially be blessed at a ceremony on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
The City’s new truck will be officially placed in service during a traditional ceremony, historically known as a ‘Blessing/Push in’.
If done according to tradition, the ‘Push in’ is accomplished by 10 or 12 firefighters physically pushing the engine into the station after hosing off the wheels—symbolizing washing off the horse manure—a necessary process in the days when fire engines were pulled by horses.
Whiteville Fire Department is located at 120 East Columbus Street and parking will be available at City Hall or along South Madison Street. The ceremony will wrap up by 6:15 p.m.
For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on Microsoft Teams using this link.
