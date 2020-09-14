City council expected to delay its vote on Live Nation deal until Oct.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is expected to delay its vote on approving a deal with Live Nation to manage the Hugh Morton Amphitheater at Greenfield Lake (also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater).
During the council’s agenda brief Monday morning, city staff requested “out of an abundance of caution and transparency” that council delay its vote on a professional services agreement with Live Nation for management of the music venue.
Staff is requesting the item be continued to the city council’s meeting on Oct. 6.
Amy Beatty, the director of community services for the city, said staff concerns centered around a state law that requires a 30-day public notice for rental agreements. Beatty noted that while the possible agreement with Live Nation is a management agreement and not a rental agreement, the word “rent” appears several times in the contract.
To be cautious, the city will consider the initial meeting announcement the required public notice, which would satisfy the 30-day requirement when council meets again on Oct. 6.
The city council is expected to formally continue the item at its meeting on Tuesday.
