CFPUA planning a boil water advisory for Sunset Park neighborhood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA customers in parts of the Sunset Park neighborhood will be under a boil water advisory starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
“The following addresses will be impacted: the 0 to 300 blocks of Northern Boulevard; the 200 and 300 blocks of Sunset Avenue; the 1900 blocks of Monroe, Jefferson, and Adams streets; 218 Tennessee Avenue; and 1956 Washington Avenue. The advisory will impact approximately 200 customers and will remain in place while crews perform repairs to the water distribution system,” according to CFPUA.
Low pressure and periods of no pressure in the water systems increase the likelihood of back siphonage which could introduce bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water. Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing," according to CFPUA.
Before the advisory is lifted, staff will conduct tests to ensure the water is safe for consumption.
