Brunswick Co. health officials update ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County health officials say there are ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at two congregate living facilities in the county while a third outbreak was recently closed.
Please note: The NCDHHS defines an outbreak at a congregate living setting as being two or more people—including residents or employees—who receive a positive test for the virus within a 28-day period.
Autumn Care of Shallotte: According to officials, the ongoing outbreak at the nursing facility was initially reported on July 21. After a round of testing last week, no new positive cases have been identified with another round of testing planned for this week.
This is the second outbreak reported at Autumn Care of Shallotte. The first one was reported on June 4.
A total of 17 employees and eight residents have tested positive with all residents considered recovered.
Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health: The second ongoing outbreak in Brunswick County is taking place at Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health, a residential care facility in Leland. The outbreak was initially reported on July 6.
To date, there are 27 employees and 14 residents who received a positive test result for COVID-19. Four more employees and one more resident received positive test results following another round of testing conducted this past week.
Four residents are currently under isolation at the facility and three residents are currently isolating at a hospital.
The facility will conduct another round of testing for residents and staff this week.
Southport Health and Rehab: Brunswick County health officials say the outbreak at Southport Health and Rehab was recently closed. An outbreak at a congregate living setting is considered closed when a facility has passed 28 consecutive days with no new positive test results among any residents or employees.
Additionally, there are no identified ongoing clusters in child care or school settings in Brunswick County at this time.
The NCDHHS defines a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
