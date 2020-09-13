Groups come together to hand out food to the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - COVID-19 has been the forefront of conversation for 6 months now.
Parents lost their jobs because of it and forced many families into situations they never thought they’d be in. Because of that One Love Tennis and Grace Abounds Food Pantry have partnered to pass out meals to community members and ease financial hardships.
“Some people have to make a decision," said Stephanie Bell, Executive Director of Grace Abounds. "Do I by the medicine or do I buy the food? We fix it so you don’t have to make that decision. That’s the whole purpose.”
Fruits, vegetables, meats and bread, families got their pick of choice to help feed their loved ones.
Lenny Simpson says he’s been blessed throughout the pandemic so, it’s his duty to give to others in need.
“I don’t think anyone wants anybody in this community to go hungry," said Simpson, founder of One Love Tennis. "We are trying to make sure that that doesn’t happen by doing these food distribution drives.”
The volunteers helping Saturday said they’ve seen the struggles that everybody has gone through and they just want to be here to help. So much in fact that they’ll be doing one of these once a month for months to come.
“One box of food, one meal sometimes can make all the difference in the world," said Simpson. "When you’re that hungry and you’ve got a box of food and you can feed you kids and your family. Sometimes that is the crossroads for that family that can make all the difference.”
Simpson says it makes them happy to see others happy.
A selfless deed during a substantial time of need.
