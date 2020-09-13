First Alert Forecast: tropics remain active, cooler days ahead locally

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sally formed off the southwest coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. Sally will likely strengthen into a hurricane by Monday before making a landfall along the central Gulf coast Tuesday. By week’s end, the remnants of Sally could bring a round of showers and storms here in the Cape Fear Region. Swell from Hurricane Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene will reach the East Coast this weekend into next week. The storms themselves are more likely than not to remain offshore, but please be leery of rip currents, especially since many beaches will not have the same lifeguard staffing that they did on and before Labor Day.