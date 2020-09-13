First Alert Forecast: tropics remain active, cooler days ahead locally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! As the new week begins, Monday will provide another day of toasty upper 80s amid isolated storms. An approaching cold front will slide south by Monday night which will bring in drier and cooler air by Tuesday. Expect afternoon highs mainly in the lower 80s and overnight low in the middle and upper 60s.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sally formed off the southwest coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. Sally will likely strengthen into a hurricane by Monday before making a landfall along the central Gulf coast Tuesday. By week’s end, the remnants of Sally could bring a round of showers and storms here in the Cape Fear Region. Swell from Hurricane Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene will reach the East Coast this weekend into next week. The storms themselves are more likely than not to remain offshore, but please be leery of rip currents, especially since many beaches will not have the same lifeguard staffing that they did on and before Labor Day.
Further across the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Twenty also formed in the east-central Atlantic Saturday afternoon. The official forecast track has it becoming a hurricane, likely “Teddy”, in the open Atlantic later this week. Another area of low pressure near the Cape Verde Islands has high odds for tropical development through next week.
Your First Alert Weather team will keep a close eye on a very busy tropical Atlantic and will keep you updated daily. Make sure to stay alert and chart their progress with sources you know and trust like the National Hurricane Center and your First Alert Weather Team. Visit wect.com/hurricane for everything you need to navigate the remainder of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington below, or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
