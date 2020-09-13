First Alert Forecast: tracking the Tropics, shower chances and cooler temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Unsettled and muggy condition will stick around SE NC until a cool front arrives Monday evening. For Sunday, pop-up shower and storm chances will be modest along with some toasty sun intervals. If you have outdoor plans, you probably will not need to cancel them, but consider having a back-up plan. Expect highs to range in the middle 80s Sunday and Monday outside of showers and storms and the cooler 70s housed within.