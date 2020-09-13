Accident closes I-40 West, just north of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash has resulted in the closure of I-40 West, north of Wilmington near Exit 408, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The NCDOT is recommending drivers take a detour to get back on the interstate.
“I-40 West is closed near Exit 408 (NC-210) due to a vehicle crash resulting in road damage. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area and use the following detour: Take Exit 408; Cross-over NC-210 to re-access I-40 West,” according to the NCDOT.
