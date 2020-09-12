Trump campaign hosting fireside chat with Ivanka Trump in Wilmington on Monday

“I am excited to be back in North Carolina, and speaking with members of the community about how President Trump has delivered for hardworking American families. President Trump has kept his promises and increased funding for our tremendous military, fostered peace in the Middle East and is bringing home our troops, cut taxes for hardworking families, and delivered USMCA for American workers and farmers. He will continue to fight for North Carolinians for the next four years!" Ivanka Trump said in a press release.