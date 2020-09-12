First Alert Forecast: risk of weekend storms, but cooler temps arrive in the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Give me a minute to share with you the important local weather angles and the latest on the tropics ones. First, the local...
1) Unsettled and muggy condition will stick around SE NC until a cool front arrives Monday evening.
2) Pop-up shower and storm chances will be modest along with some toasty sun intervals. If you have outdoor plans, you probably will not need to cancel them, but consider having a back-up plan. Expect highs to range in the middle 80s Sunday outside of showers and storms and cooler 70s within them.
3) The cool front will bring a spell of lower shower chances, more refreshing humidity levels, and cooler temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. highs will be in the comfortable lower 80s and lows will be in the crisp 60s.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington below, or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
Now, since there is a lot of buzz, here are your tropical takeaways...
1) Tropical Storm Sally formed off the southwest coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. This storms will be a big rain maker and generator of rip currents along the eastern and central Gulf coast early this week.
2). Tropical Depression Twenty formed in the east-central Atlantic Saturday afternoon. The official forecast track has it becoming a hurricane “likely Teddy” in the open Atlantic later this week.
3) Swell from Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene will reach the East Coast by this weekend into next week, while the storms themselves are more likely than not to remain offshore. Please be leery of rip currents, especially since many beaches will not have the same lifeguard staffing that they did on and before Labor Day.
4) Other tropical waves of low pressure, ranging from the Gulf of Mexico to the sub-Saharan African coast bring, low, medium and high development odds, respectively. These may or may not impact North America in 10-20 days. Make sure to stay alert and chart their progress with sources you know and trust like the National Hurricane Center and your First Alert Weather Team.
You can hope no more hurricanes will hit our shores this year. You can also make sure we are as prepared as possible. Please visit wect.com/hurricane, soak up all the content like a sponge, and have a great weekend!
