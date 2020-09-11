Wrightsville Beach appoves new noise ordinance

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen on Thursday unanimously voted to amend the town’s noise ordinance to make it “more enforceable.”
The town’s previous noise ordinance stated, “It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to create or assist in creating any unreasonably loud, distributing sound levels in the town, taking into consideration volume, duration, frequency, and other characteristics of the sound.”
However, it lacked definitions and was decades old.
The new ordinance as written includes new definitions for reasonable and unreasonable noises to help both residents and those tasked with enforcement know what is expected.
When the term ‘reasonable person’ is used in the new ordinance it essentially means a person who is moderate, fair, and reasonable. If a noise complaint is accused of being unreasonable it will be up to a Wrightsville Beach Police Officer to determine the noise’s reasonableness.
The definitions also state that an unreasonably loud noise is “a noise which is loud, raucous and distributing which unreasonably obstructs, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, health, peace, or safety of reasonable persons of reasonable sensibilities.”
There are some noises that the town would prohibit at all times under the new ordinance including:
- Noises intended to disturb
- Horns and sirens
- Frequent and constant yelling and shouting in a volume that will annoy or disturb a reasonable person
- Alarms (unless a crime is being committed)
- Engine brakes
- Loading, unloading, opening boxes
- Vehicles creating amplified sounds that would disturb a reasonable person
- Animals that create frequent, constant, or continual noise that tends to disturb or annoy
The new ordinance would also include a number of noises that are prohibited between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., these include:
- Outdoor use of television sets, radios, music amplification and playing devices (if audible from more than 150 feet from the source)
- Indoor use of musical instruments if clearly audible from within another person’s abode
- Yelling, shouting, singing, or whistling outdoors at a volume that can be heard within another person’s abode
- Parties and the noise from them including noise from many people speaking at one time as well as ‘drunken conversations’
- Fireworks except as permitted with a valid permit
- Construction activity
- Loading and unloading commercial vehicles
There are also those noises exempt from the proposed ordinance.
Town employees and vehicles engaged in normal day-to-day operations are exempt from noise violations as are community events and sporting events held on town property. The ordinary use of power tools like lawnmowers and chainsaws are permitted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. provided they are being used for legitimate purposes.
