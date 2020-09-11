Wilmington City Council to consider 10-year deal to have Live Nation manage Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is scheduled to consider awarding a 10-year contract to Live Nation on Tuesday to manage the Hugh Morton Amphitheater (also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater).
The item was continued from the City Council’s Sept. 1 meeting.
The amphitheater is owned by the City of Wilmington, but events are run by outside companies who rent the space from the city. The city then gets money through profit-sharing between itself and the event promoters for things like ticket fees along with concession sales.
Previously, multiple event promoters, including Live Nation, put on shows at the venue and while the venue will remain publicly owned, Live Nation will manage the venue and day-to-day operations. The city’s parks department has been responsible for managing the venue -- now -- that duty will fall on Live Nation if the resolution is passed.
Duties for managing the amphitheater include:
- Booking event and scheduling services
- Venue consulting
- Facility management
- Food and beverage concessions
There are two sets of terms in the agreement:
- Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the only fees Live Nation will be required to pay the city during the 2020 calendar year are a $700 per event fee and $2 per ticket sold.
- According to information prepared by city staff, starting in 2021, Wilmington will “receive $40,000 annually in fixed rent for up to 30 events and an additional $1,500 for each event between 31 to 40 from Live Nation and $250,000 for in-kind value of maintenance expenses over the prescribed term of the contract. Additionally, the city will receive $2 per-ticket in revenue. Live Nation will also provide an initial capital investment of $500,000 dollars for equipment, fixtures, and furnishings.”
In October of 2019, the city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) inviting qualified businesses to submit proposals to manage the venue, relieving the city of management duties for day-to-day operations of the facility.
“The City is seeking an organization that will maintain the high quality of services currently being offered, while ensuring the availability of the facility for current civic and cultural events including, but not limited to, the annual Cape Fear Shakespeare on the Green performances and N.C. Azalea Festival event,” the RFP read.
