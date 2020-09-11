Second suspect charged with teen’s murder in Carolina Beach Road shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Carolina Beach Road in July.
Deandre Nixon, 21, surrendered to police Friday morning on charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was given no bond.
Nixon and the second suspect, Trequan DeMichael Crews, are accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old and injuring another person during an incident on the afternoon of July 9.
Around 1:10 p.m., Wilmington police say Nixon and Crews were traveling northbound on Carolina Beach Road when they pulled beside the victims' vehicle at the Matteo Drive intersection.
Crews and Nixon allegedly opened fire on the victims' car which took off and eventually ran off the road, coming to a stop at the entrance to the Meridian at Fairfield Park Apartments.
Crews was arrested later that night in the 2900 block of Clayton Street. He’s currently in jail under no bond.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information, including any witnesses from the scene, is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
