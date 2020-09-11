Redevelopment of former WAVE maintenance facility could take step forward next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The redevelopment of the former WAVE maintenance facility in downtown Wilmington could move a step closer to a reality next week.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Wilmington City Council will consider whether to authorize city staff to proceed with finalizing an agreement with Hipp Architecture and Development HP for the transfer of the city-owned property located at 1110 Castle Street.
According to information prepared by city staff, the developer would renovate two existing buildings at the site as well as construct two new multi-floor buildings.
Plans call for space for up to 15 commercial tenants on the ground level. There also would be 23 residential units.
“The residential units will be sold to homeowners who are at or below 80 percent of the area AMI (Area Median Income),” the agenda packet states.
If approved, staff would work toward placing the matter on the agenda for a future meeting for the city council’s final consideration.
